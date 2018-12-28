Hmmmm, that’s a mighty impressive lineup. 👀 But is it the real lineup? We’ll have to wait until the Jan. 3 reveal to see! #RODEOHOUSTON — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) December 28, 2018

RodeoHouston is playing coy about its 2019 concert lineup after a calendar featuring artists including Cardi B, Brooks & Dunn and Los Tigres del Norte started to float around online.The calendar, which looks a lot like the one the rodeo normally uses to announce its entertainers, appears to match the genre lineup the rodeo released on Dec. 11.But the rodeo is staying mum on the matter, tweeting Friday morning: "Hmmmm, that's a mighty impressive lineup. But is it the real lineup? We'll have to wait until the Jan. 3 reveal to see!"The 2019 rodeo will run for 21 days from Monday, Feb. 25 to Sunday, March 17.As the rodeo mentioned, its lineup isn't supposed to be released until next Thursday. Tickets will go on sale the following Thursday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.We do already know some of the performers rodeogoers can expect to see in 2019.Texas singer-songwriters Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett will open for country music icon George Strait during his concert-only performance on Sunday, March 17, the final night of the 2019 Rodeo, marking his 30th RodeoHouston performance.Keep watching to see if the lineup holds up!