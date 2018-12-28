ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

RodeoHouston staying mum on whether rumored entertainment lineup is real deal

EMBED </>More Videos

Is this RodeoHouston lineup real?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
RodeoHouston is playing coy about its 2019 concert lineup after a calendar featuring artists including Cardi B, Brooks & Dunn and Los Tigres del Norte started to float around online.

The calendar, which looks a lot like the one the rodeo normally uses to announce its entertainers, appears to match the genre lineup the rodeo released on Dec. 11.

RELATED: RodeoHouston 2019 entertainment genre lineup announced

But the rodeo is staying mum on the matter, tweeting Friday morning: "Hmmmm, that's a mighty impressive lineup. But is it the real lineup? We'll have to wait until the Jan. 3 reveal to see!"



The 2019 rodeo will run for 21 days from Monday, Feb. 25 to Sunday, March 17.

As the rodeo mentioned, its lineup isn't supposed to be released until next Thursday. Tickets will go on sale the following Thursday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.

A look back: Top 5 largest RodeoHouston concert crowds

We do already know some of the performers rodeogoers can expect to see in 2019.

Texas singer-songwriters Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett will open for country music icon George Strait during his concert-only performance on Sunday, March 17, the final night of the 2019 Rodeo, marking his 30th RodeoHouston performance.

Keep watching to see if the lineup holds up!

SEE ALSO: Our 'most wanted' list of RodeoHouston 2019 performers
EMBED More News Videos

RodeoHouston's most wanted performers

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentrodeo houstonhouston livestock show and rodeoCardi BmusicHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Brown facing jail time over pet monkey charges
Houston native unleashes thrilling Netflix true crime series
Roseanne Barr to address Israeli parliament in January
Miley Cyrus confirms secret wedding to Liam Hemsworth
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Bear with ashes inside given as white elephant gift
2 possibly tied to robberies caught hiding in school courtyard
Explosion illuminates NYC skies with strobing blue light
Suspects in 'Santa' suits wanted in string of robberies
Police to crack down on drunk drivers on New Year's Eve
Guatemalan boy who died in U.S. custody had flu: autopsy
Chris Brown facing jail time over pet monkey charges
The 60: Stories you need to know
Show More
Canino Produce closing after 60 years in business
Tire shop worker felt 'threatened' before shooting
Girl found safe but dad at large after running from deputies
Man accused of killing officer in U.S. illegally, police say
Houston Weather: Sunny today, but clouds and cold rain return
More News