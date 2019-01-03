ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

RodeoHouston to release concert lineup tonight after alleged entertainer leak

RodeoHouston to release music lineup at 7 p.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The rumors about an alleged 2019 RodeoHouston concert lineup will finally be put to rest tonight when the official lineup is released.

Last week, a calendar, which looks a lot like the one the rodeo normally uses to announce its entertainers, started floating around online.

Featured acts on the lineup included Brooks & Dunn, Los Tigres del Norte, Cardi B and more, so naturally a lot of fans were excited.

RELATED: RodeoHouston staying mum on whether rumored entertainment lineup is real deal

We already know that Texas singer-songwriters Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett will open for country music icon George Strait during his concert-only performance on Sunday, March 17, the final night of the 2019 Rodeo.

But the rodeo stopped short of saying the rest of the lineup being shared on social media was true, tweeting that though it looked impressive, you'll have to wait until Jan. 3 to see who is actually coming to town.


Well, that day is here.

The rodeo will make the official announcement at 7 p.m. You can watch it on abc13.com.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale next Thursday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.

The 2019 rodeo will run for 21 days from Monday, Feb. 25 to Sunday, March 17.

