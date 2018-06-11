CONCERT

Nicki Minaj and Future join forces for a worldwide tour with Houston stop

HOUSTON, Texas --
Can you think of two more vaingloriously fabulous rap stars working today than Nicki Minaj and Future? One is a curvaceous, fiery-tongued uber-diva who has made an R-rated art out of coming with booty-bouncing, chart-topping hits like "Anaconda." The other is a usually uber-blinged, fashion plate who rose to mumble-rap prominence, dropping such drugged-out club bangers as "Mask Off." So, of course, it would make perfect sense that these two would come together for an epic tour.

The two hip-hop acts have just announced they will be playing cities in North America and Europe as co-headliners on their NickiHndrxx tour this fall. This event will make a stop at Houston's Toyota Center on Friday, November 2. (For those wondering what "Hndrxx" means, it's the name of Future's last album, as well as the Jimi Hendrix-inspired alter ego he created for himself.)

Before the tour starts, both artists will drop some major releases this summer. Future serves as both executive producer and curator for the original soundtrack to the "Superfly" reboot, which drops June 15 (Future also co-produced the film). The recently-released album features guest appearances from Lil' Wayne, Miguel, Young Thug, 21 Savage, and others. As for Minaj, her latest album, simply titled "Queen" (which already has the best cover artwork of the season), is scheduled for release on Friday, August 10.

