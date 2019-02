SPONSORED BY

At Mardi Gras! Galveston, the extravagance found in Texas' largest Mardi Gras celebration starts with the beads! More than 3 million beads will be thrown at Mardi Gras! Galveston and that's just the beginning of the elaborate parades, headliner performances, family events, feasting and other festivities that come with hosting Mardi Gras island style. Learn More WATCH THE PARADE ON ABC13 - SAT, MAR 2 @ 10:30PM