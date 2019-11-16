kanye west

Kanye West shops and Kim Kardashian skates at the Galleria

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The West family seems to be getting comfortable as they make their way around Houston.

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West were seen strolling through the Galleria with their children alongside.

The fam decided to check out the Lego store as Kanye is seen by fans carrying what appears to be a bag full of fun for the little ones.

Kim was also spotted with one of her children ice skating in the mall's famous rink.

This sighting comes just hours after Kanye held an unannounced concert for inmates at the Harris County jail.

Without public warning, Kanye West performed a secret show inside Harris County Jail, days before his "Sunday Service" show at Lakewood Church.



Kim also spent some time on Friday visiting with inmate Rodney Reed who was schedule to be executed Nov. 20th.

The state's highest criminal court stayed Reed's execution to review allegation of his innocence.



In a tweet, Kardashian West said she "had the honor of meeting Rodney Reed in person," and that she was with him when he received the news of the delay in his execution.

The Wests are in town for Kanye's highly promoted visit to Pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church. Kanye is slated to speak with Osteen during a morning service and then later hold a "Sunday Service" performance in the evening.
