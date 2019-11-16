Kim Kardashian West visits TX death row inmate Rodney Reed

Today, I had the honor of meeting #RodneyReed in person and the privilege of sitting with him when he got the news that the highest court in Texas had issued a stay of execution and remanded the case back to the trial court for further consideration. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 16, 2019

So grateful for the commitment and passion of everyone who voiced their support, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for their recommendation to issue a 120 day reprieve, and the courts for issuing a stay! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 16, 2019

Rodney Reed's family is educating the public on the evidence they say exonerates their condemned loved one.

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Kim Kardashian West, who has been supporting the release of Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, met with him just days before his scheduled execution.The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals issued a ruling Friday blocking the execution of inmate Rodney Reed.The move comes hours after the The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles recommended delaying Reed's execution date, after his conviction was questioned by new evidence that his supporters say raises serious doubts about his guilt.In a tweet, the mega-star said she "had the honor of meeting Rodney Reed in person" and said she was with him when he received the news of the execution delay.The public campaign to release Reed now counts Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey among the celebrities who have urged Gov. Abbott to call off the Nov. 20 execution. So, too, has the European Union's ambassador to the U.S.