Kim Kardashian West visits TX death row inmate Rodney Reed

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Kim Kardashian West, who has been supporting the release of Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, met with him just days before his scheduled execution.



The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals issued a ruling Friday blocking the execution of inmate Rodney Reed.

The move comes hours after the The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles recommended delaying Reed's execution date, after his conviction was questioned by new evidence that his supporters say raises serious doubts about his guilt.

READ MORE: Rodney Reed execution blocked indefinitely by Court of Criminal Appeals

In a tweet, the mega-star said she "had the honor of meeting Rodney Reed in person" and said she was with him when he received the news of the execution delay.



The public campaign to release Reed now counts Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey among the celebrities who have urged Gov. Abbott to call off the Nov. 20 execution. So, too, has the European Union's ambassador to the U.S.

READ ALSO: New evidence should stop Rodney Reed's execution, family says

Rodney Reed's family is educating the public on the evidence they say exonerates their condemned loved one.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
