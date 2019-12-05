kanye west

Kanye West, Joel Osteen to take center stage at Yankee Stadium in 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It looks like rapper Kanye West and Lakewood Church Pastor Joel Osteen will team up at Yankee Stadium in 2020.

A Lakewood spokesperson confirmed a report on TMZ saying that the pair would take the stage together again for an event similar to what was held at the Houston megachurch a few weeks ago.

West was in Houston on Nov. 17 for a conversation during the morning service at Lakewood. Later that evening, JESUS IS KING: A Sunday Service Experience rocked the crowd.

The event at Yankee Stadium is apparently set for May 2, 2020 and would be part of Osteen's "America's Night of Hope" tour, which usually hits several cities.

Lakewood said it is still working out the details of the New York event.

Osteen and his wife Victoria have brought "America's Night of Hope" to the famed stadium before. He and his wife hosted the event there in 2014.

At that time, tickets were sold online at yankees.com, joelosteen.com and Ticketmaster.

