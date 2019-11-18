kanye west

JESUS IS KING: Kanye West's Sunday Service Experience

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The long anticipated JESUS IS KING: A Sunday Service Experience rocked the crowd Sunday night at Lakewood Church.

Aside from beginning nearly an hour late, fans piled into the sanctuary to hear Kanye West and his choir perform.

The experience didn't get started until nearly an hour after showtime with lines wrapped around the building.



Fans and worshipers were treated to gospel renditions of West's songs and others, including a twist on Destiny's Child's song "Say My Name," instead reworked as "Call His Name."

West also changed up Stevie Wonder's "Overyjoyed" and SWV's "Weak."

During the show, two of West's children joined him on the stage, while wife Kim Kardashian stood front and center.

The pastor of Lakewood Church, Joel Osteen, delivered a quick inspirational message for the audience.

