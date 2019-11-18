JESUS IS KING: Kanye West's Sunday Service Experience

Aside from beginning nearly an hour late, fans piled into the sanctuary to hear Kanye West and his choir perform.
RELATED: Kanye concert delayed, long lines form around Lakewood Church
Fans and worshipers were treated to gospel renditions of West's songs and others, including a twist on Destiny's Child's song "Say My Name," instead reworked as "Call His Name."
West also changed up Stevie Wonder's "Overyjoyed" and SWV's "Weak."
During the show, two of West's children joined him on the stage, while wife Kim Kardashian stood front and center.
The pastor of Lakewood Church, Joel Osteen, delivered a quick inspirational message for the audience.
Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.