Justin Timberlake hosting Santa Fe HS shooting victim at show

Justin Timberlake is making good on a promise he made to a teen who was critically injured in the Santa Fe High School shooting last year.Timberlake visited Sarah Salazar while she was in the hospital undergoing surgery for her injuries in May. He offered her two VIP tickets to his January concert at the Toyota Center."I was shocked too. I was just like, 'What's going on?'" said Salazar, when Timberlake surprised her in her hospital room.This will be Salazar's first concert ever."It means a lot. I'm just glad that he did this to help get my mind off of everything and bring a little joy," she said.Salazar's mother, Sonia Lopez, says she's grateful for the gesture."We were just waiting and he told us not to worry about how he would contact us. And so, we're just waiting and we got the call from the hospital, and I told her about it, and she got really excited and I was excited for her," said Lopez.Salazar decided to bring her older sister Suzannah to the concert.