Santa Fe High School shooting victim Sarah Salazar released from hospital

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Santa Fe High School student Sarah Salazar has been released from the hospital, nearly three weeks after the deadly massacre at her school.

The 16-year-old talked to Eyewitness News from her home.

"It's so overwhelming to know all the support I got from people," she said.

Salazar was shot three times during the shooting on May 18. Her mother, Sonia Lopez, said the teen will need more surgeries in the future.

"She was in the closet, and he shot through the glass, and shot a boy and then shot her through the door," Lopez explained last month. "It was a shotgun so there were pellets everywhere."

Salazar is grateful to be with her family.

"I feel God. He's close, he's with me. So, that gets me through it too," the teen said.

Last month, Salazar received a surprise visit from superstar Justin Timberlake. He has invited her to his concert next year in Houston.

