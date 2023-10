The West Chicago "Lehman Manor" haunted house, created by a teen, won the top prize for ABC's "The Great Halloween Fright Fight."

West Chicago haunted house created by teen wins 'The Great Halloween Fright Fight'

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. -- A West Chicago, Illinois teen's love of Halloween has just won his family $50,000 and the title of spookiest home in America.

"Lehman Manor" is the brainchild of 17-year-old

The attraction is now in its eighth year and features more than 100 animatronics.

The McCabes won ABC's "The Great Halloween Fright Fight."

The family starts preparing as early as July. The McCabe family joined ABC7 Monday morning to talk about their big win.