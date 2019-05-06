Arts & Entertainment

'Game of Thrones' fans spot Starbucks cup in scene

'Game of Thrones' fans are used to closely watching the screen for any clues as to what comes next, but Sunday night they spotted something else.

You can clearly see a Starbucks cup in an early scene featuring Daenerys and Jon Snow.

RELATED: Mother of Dragons and Missandei coming to Houston before the finale





Viewers on Twitter said they didn't know Winterfell had Starbucks.

Fans also spotted a few other continuity errors as well.


RELATED: 'Game of Thrones' memorabilia and archives housed at Texas A&M
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionstarbuckshbo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News