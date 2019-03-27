Mother of Dragons and Missandei coming to Houston before the finale

Game of Thrones stars Emilia Clarke and Nathalie Emmanuel will be at Comicpalooza 2019. The convention hasn't announced the exact dates of their appearances, but the event runs from May 10-12.
Don't get confused. The show is inspired by the book series by George R.R. Martin, but the event will take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
Stars from other popular shows like The Flash, Arrow, Star Trek: The Next Generation and more will also be attending the event.
You can find more information about Comicpalooza here.
