Golden Globe Winners 2020: See the full winners list, nominees

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- With four films up for best picture, four series nominated for the top television awards and 34 total nominations, Netflix could dominate the 77th Golden Globes. Here's a look at the full list of winners and nominees at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards:"The Irishman"; "Marriage Story"; "1917"; "Joker"; "The Two Popes.""Dolemite Is My Name"; "Jojo Rabbit"; "Knives Out"; "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"; "Rocketman.""The Farewell"; "Les Misérables"; "Pain and Glory"; "Parasite.""Frozen 2"; "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"; "The Lion King"; "Missing Link"; "Toy Story 4."Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"; Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"; Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"; Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"; Renée Zellweger, "Judy."Christian Bale, "Ford v Ferrari"; Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"; Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"; Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"; Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes."Awkwafina, "The Farewell"; Ana de Armas, "Knives Out"; Beanie Feldstein, "Booksmart"; Emma Thompson, "Late Night"; Cate Blanchett "Where'd You Go, Bernadette."Daniel Craig, "Knives Out"; Roman Griffin Davis, "Jojo Rabbit"; Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"; Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"; Eddie Murphy, "Dolemite Is My Name."Brian Cox, "Succession"; Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"; Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"; Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"; Billy Porter, "Pose".Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"; Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Kirsten Dunst, "On Becoming a God in Central Florida"; Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag.""Barry": Fleabag"; "The Kominsky Method"; "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; "The Politician.""Big Little Lies"; "The Crown"; "Killing Eve"; "The Morning Show"; "Succession."Bong Joon Ho, "Parasite"; Sam Mendes, "1917"; Todd Phillips, "Joker"; Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"; Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood."Noah Baumbach, "Marriage Story"; Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won, "Parasite"; Anthony McCarten, "The Two Popes"; Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood"; Steven Zaillian, "The Irishman.""Beautiful Ghosts" from "Cats," music and lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift; "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from "Rocketman," music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin; "Into the Unknown" from "Frozen 2," music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez; "Spirit" from "The Lion King," music and lyrics by Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyoncé; "Stand Up" from "Harriet," music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo."Alexandre Desplat, "Little Women"; Hildur Gudnadottir, "Joker"; Randy Newman, "Marriage Story"; Thomas Newman, "1917"; Daniel Pemberton, "Motherless Brooklyn."Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"; Annette Bening, "The Report"; Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"; Jennifer Lopez, "Hustlers"; Margot Robbie, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood."Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"; Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"; Al Pacino, "The Irishman"; Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"; Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.""Catch-22"; "Chernobyl"; "Fosse/Verdon"; "The Loudest Voice"; "Unbelievable."Ben Platt, "The Politician"; Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"; Bill Hader, "Barry"; Paul Rudd, "Living with Yourself";Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"; Olivia Colman, "The Crown"; Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"; Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"; Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show."Kaitlyn Dever, "Unbelievable"; Joey King, "The Act"; Helen Mirren, "Catherine the Great"; Merritt Wever, "Unbelievable"; Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon."Christopher Abbott, "Catch-22"; Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Spy"; Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"; Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon."Patricia Arquette, "The Act"; Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"; Toni Collette, "Unbelievable"; Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"; Emily Watson, "Chernobyl."Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"; Kieran Culkin, "Succession"; Andrew Scott, "Fleabag"; Stellan Skarsgard, "Chernobyl"; Henry Winkler, "Barry."