Selena Gomez reveals what she really said to Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes

Selena Gomez is setting the record straight about some alleged drama at Sunday's Golden Globes.

Speculation started when a photo of Gomez and Taylor Swift at the event sparked chatter about what the two close friends may have been discussing.

"At tea time, we'd love to know if Selena Gomez was really gossiping about Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet at this year's #GoldenGlobes," the caption on a post from E! News read in part.

Gomez hopped in the comments to have her say.

"Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up," she wrote. "Not that that's anyone business."

Chalamet also attempted to squash talk of an alleged conflict.

He told a TMZ photographer that he and Gomez were "cool" and answered in the negative when asked if they had beef.

"We're all good," he said.

