Drake says Will Smith wins 'In My Feelings Challenge'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3738248" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> James Harden engages in In My Feelings challenge

Actor Will Smith took the 'In My Feelings Challenge' to new heights.The challenge has gone viral with celebrities recording their choreography skills to Drake's new song.Smith decided to show his moves on top of the Chain Bridge in Budapest, Hungary.He posted the video on his Instagram page.Smith admits that his dance moves are a little stiff because he was terrified of the heights.Drake weighed in and declared Smith the winner of the challenge.Sorry, James Harden.