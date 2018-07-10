HOUSTON ROCKETS

James Harden gets in on In My Feelings challenge

James Harden engages in In My Feelings challenge (KTRK)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTRK) --
Drake released his new album "Scorpion" and a few songs are already standing out to the public. One of those songs is In My Feelings, which has become part of a trend on social media.

The #InMyFeelingschallenge started with someone getting out of their car and dancing to the first 20 seconds or so of the song. One of the more popular lines from the song is "Kiki, do you love me?"

Athletes such as Odell Beckham Jr., Russell Wilson and Nick Young showed off their moves on Twitter with this challenge. It was only a matter of time before 2017-18 NBA MVP James Harden released his moves.

The Rockets guard was at an event with rapper Meek Mill and had some fun with Drake's popular song. There is a reason Houston fans are all about their MVP.
