celebrity

Charlize Theron can't stop talking about 'Bachelor' Peter Weber

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -- Charlize Theron was a showstopper on the red carpet at the opening night gala of the Palm Springs International Film Festival. The actress, who portrays Megan Kelly in the movie "Bombshell," was honored with the festival's International Star Award.

The movie's director, Jay Roach, presented Theron with the award and had nothing but praise for the actress: "She's one of the most courageous actors I've ever worked with and she's a great storyteller."

Roach was even surprised to learn that Theron is "one of the fiercest producers" he's worked with.

When it came time to talk to Theron, we just had to ask her about the Instagram post that has everyone talking...



The Academy Award-winning actress posted this photo with the caption "turbulence I like," referring to fact that "The Bachelor" Peter Weber is a commercial airline pilot.

"Pilot Pete" was quick to reply back on Instagram and added, "Turbulence can be fun."



"I love 'The Bachelor!'" Theron exclaimed as she ran down the red carpet.

Theron has been an outspoken fan of the "Bachelor" franchise. In 2018, the actress opened up about her Monday night routine on "The Late Late Show With James Corden"

"I get [my kids] to bed at like 5:45...open a bottle of wine, take a bath, I get all ready and then watch 'The Bachelor,'" Theron revealed.

Weber previously told On The Red Carpet that he "didn't expect" the end of his "Bachelor" journey to turn out the way it did...could this be the surprise he was talking about?

Join Theron and the rest of Bachelor Nation when season 24 of "The Bachelor" premieres on Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpalm springscelebrityaward showsoscarssocial mediabachelorthe bachelorinstagramfilm festival
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY
Fashion Friday: BTS, JLo open 2020 in style
Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden welcome baby daughter
'Bachelor' Peter Weber surprises fans at windmill pop-up
Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,020 tip at IHOP
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD officers shoot and kill armed suspect in NE Houston
Count dropped against fiery crash driver charged twice before
3,500 more troops from Bragg's 82nd to deploy to Middle East
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Man shot at by suspected mailman shooter: 'I prayed so hard'
Alvin shopping center hub for one-of-a-kind meats and treats
Up to 100 meteors per hour during Quadrantid meteor shower
Show More
Shadow Creek student helps the homeless by collecting backpacks
Original Texans player says current team primed for deep playoff run
Bills fan from Houston out $200 after this playoff ticket scam
United Methodist leaders propose split over gay clergy, marriage
2020 scam? Police warn public not to abbreviate year
More TOP STORIES News