Arts & Entertainment

Cardi B fans ready to see rapper perform at RodeoHouston

EMBED <>More Videos

Cardi B will take the star-shaped stage at RodeoHouston Friday night.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In one of this year's most anticipated concerts, Cardi B is scheduled to perform at RodeoHouston Friday.

Tickets sold out in hours.

"She doesn't hold back anything and I think that if you've never experienced a Cardi B moment, the reality of it is that you'll either love it or you'll be like, 'This is too much!'" fan Jenny Sanchez laughed. "For me, it's like it's not enough, I'm always ready for it."

RELATED: Thousands sign petition to stop Cardi B from performing at RodeoHouston

The 26-year-old is the first solo woman to win a Grammy for best rap album.

She's also a former exotic dancer and reality show star who is known for her provocative lyrics and dance moves.

Rodeo officials promise she'll keep it clean while during her performance.

SEE ALSO: Cardi B and George Strait top RodeoHouston concert ticket sales

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.

RELATED STORIES

Cardi B's Grammy dress has social media talking

Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime with 'mixed feelings'

Rapper Offset interrupts Cardi B's performance in an effort to win her back

Judge issues orders of protection against Cardi B

Nicki Minaj calls altercation with Cardi B 'mortifying'

Cardi B announces birth of 1st child, daughter Kulture Kiari
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonhouston livestock show and rodeocardi brodeo houstonmusic news
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Alleged drunk driver charged in deadly Lyft crash in Clear Lake
Body found after fire destroyed hoarder house
After 'botch,' Walmart moves to keep disabled greeters
Fake utility workers steal elderly couple's wedding ring
Clear Creek HS teacher arrested on child pornography charges
Sugar Land singer could be the next 'American Idol'
Man assaults 12-year-old girl he met on Tinder: police
Show More
Black box recovered from cargo plane crash in Trinity Bay
Andre Johnson hired by Texans as special adviser
Andre Johnson: 5 fast facts
'Who's the Boss' star Katherine Helmond dead at 89
Hoodwinker sunfish washes up on California beach
More TOP STORIES News