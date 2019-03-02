Cardi B fans ready to see rapper perform at RodeoHouston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In one of this year's most anticipated concerts,is scheduled to perform at RodeoHouston Friday.Tickets sold out in hours."She doesn't hold back anything and I think that if you've never experienced a Cardi B moment, the reality of it is that you'll either love it or you'll be like, 'This is too much!'" fan Jenny Sanchez laughed. "For me, it's like it's not enough, I'm always ready for it."The 26-year-old is the first solo woman to win a Grammy for best rap album.She's also a former exotic dancer and reality show star who is known for her provocative lyrics and dance moves.Rodeo officials promise she'll keep it clean while during her performance.