Aretha Franklin is very ill, according to an Associated Press source , and is surrounded by loved ones in Detroit.Franklin, a music legend with an incredible four-octave vocal range, is known for original hits as well as iconic covers.RELATED: A look at the life of Aretha FranklinAs fans and supporters send well wishes, take a look back at some of her songs that people search for on the internet today:"Respect" was initially released by Otis Redding in 1965 and reached #35 on Billboard's Hot 100. When Franklin released her cover in 1967, it was a massive success, spending two weeks at the top spot "I Say A Little Prayer" was not only a signature song for Dionne Warwick, who initially sang it, but also for Franklin, who released a cover less than a year later. Franklin's version only reached #10, but it remains one of her most searched-for songs today.Franklin herself released the often-covered classic "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman." It peaked at #8 in 1967.This classic peaked at #2 in 1968.In 1968, "Think" reached the #7 spot. More than a decade later, the song would appear in, in which Franklin played Mrs. Murphy."Freeway of Love" peaked at #3 in 1985.