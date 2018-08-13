ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs: Performances that have stood the test of time

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of Aretha Franklin is asking for prayers and privacy.

Aretha Franklin is very ill, according to an Associated Press source, and is surrounded by loved ones in Detroit.

Franklin, a music legend with an incredible four-octave vocal range, is known for original hits as well as iconic covers.

RELATED: A look at the life of Aretha Franklin

As fans and supporters send well wishes, take a look back at some of her songs that people search for on the internet today:

"Respect"


"Respect" was initially released by Otis Redding in 1965 and reached #35 on Billboard's Hot 100. When Franklin released her cover in 1967, it was a massive success, spending two weeks at the top spot.

"I Say a Little Prayer"


"I Say A Little Prayer" was not only a signature song for Dionne Warwick, who initially sang it, but also for Franklin, who released a cover less than a year later. Franklin's version only reached #10, but it remains one of her most searched-for songs today.

"(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman"


Franklin herself released the often-covered classic "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman." It peaked at #8 in 1967.

"Chain of Fools"


This classic peaked at #2 in 1968.

"Think"


In 1968, "Think" reached the #7 spot. More than a decade later, the song would appear in Blues Brothers, in which Franklin played Mrs. Murphy.

"Freeway of Love"


"Freeway of Love" peaked at #3 in 1985.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritymusicu.s. & world
Related
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Tickets to Travis Scott's music festival in Houston on sale now
Join the fun at MFAH tonight during their special Selena tribute
Actor Kiefer Sutherland's band in Houston for free weekend show
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Young father killed trying to help stranded motorist
Jury deciding if 'honor killings' father should die
Police: Man flies plane into his home after assaulting wife
Police: Man killed when he rammed woman's car after fight
Not 'stand your ground' - Charge filed in parking spot shooting
Houston man recovering after stranger donates her kidney
FDA expands blood pressure drug recall due to cancer concerns
Carmelo Anthony officially signs with Rockets
Show More
Tickets to Travis Scott's music festival in Houston on sale now
Texas child with autism pinned and handcuffed on camera
Accused Golden State Killer charged in another 1975 murder
FBI fires Peter Strzok in wake of anti-Trump text messages
Man killed after argument leads to shooting in parking garage
More News