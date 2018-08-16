After hearing the news of her passing, everyone from music industry icons like Paul McCartney and Carol King to Hollywood stars took to social media to honor her life and legacy. President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton were also among those expressing their condolences.
The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018
Former President Bill Clinton released the following statement.
"Hillary and I mourn the loss of our friend Aretha Franklin, one of America's greatest national treasures. For more than 50 years, she stirred our souls. She was elegant, graceful, and utterly uncompromising in her artistry. Aretha's first music school was the church and her performances were powered by what she learned there. I'll always be grateful for her kindness and support, including her performances at both my inaugural celebrations, and for the chance to be there for what sadly turned out to be her final performance last November at a benefit supporting the fight against HIV/AIDS. She will forever be the Queen of Soul and so much more to all who knew her personally and through her music. Our hearts go out to her family and her countless fans."
Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 16, 2018
The Recording Academy released the following statement:
"Aretha Franklin was an incomparable artist who came to be recognized as one of the most profound voices in music. Known universally as the Queen of Soul, she solidified her legendary status in the late 1960s with chart-topping recordings that included "Respect," "A Natural Woman (You Make Me Feel Like)," and "Think." During her six-decade career Aretha earned 44 GRAMMY nominations, 18 GRAMMY Awards, and was recognized by the Recording Academy on several occasions for her remarkable accomplishments as an artist and philanthropist. We were privileged to honor her with the Recording Academy's GRAMMY Legend Award in 1991, the Lifetime Achievement Award in 1994, and as the 2008 MusiCares Person of the Year for her extraordinary artistic achievements and charitable efforts. Her distinctive sound, unforgettable recordings, and giving spirit will continue to be celebrated worldwide. Aretha will be dearly missed, and our thoughts go out to her loved ones during this difficult time. "
Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018
I’m absolutely devastated by Aretha’s passing. She was truly one of a kind. She was more than the Queen of Soul. She was a national treasure to be cherished by every generation throughout the world. (1/2)— Clive Davis (@CliveDavis) August 16, 2018
Apart from our long professional relationship, Aretha was my friend. Her loss is deeply profound and my heart is full of sadness. (2/2)— Clive Davis (@CliveDavis) August 16, 2018
Today we honor and lift up the incomparable, the exceptional #QueenofSoul Aretha Franklin. May her music continue to inspire and may she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/uezC1paFoe— Oprah Winfrey Network (@OWNTV) August 16, 2018
So much talent, so much music. It was a gift to work with her. R.E.S.P.E.C.T. #riparethafranklin https://t.co/2lHK1IjvYI pic.twitter.com/7YniUThSTJ— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) August 16, 2018
Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha— John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018
The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018
Deeply saddened by the passing of a beloved friend and queen/warrior Aretha Franklin. Her contributions are legendary both personally and societally. We hope you take a pause today to remember the life of a beautiful soul. pic.twitter.com/ce4ht2g0ha— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 16, 2018
What a life. What a legacy!— Carole King (@Carole_King) August 16, 2018
So much love, respect and gratitude.
R.I.P. @ArethaFranklin https://t.co/400K1U5IHI
No words. Only tears. Our Queen is gone. Long live the Queen. pic.twitter.com/LxEsQISNoZ— Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) August 16, 2018
A lot of music left the earth today. The Heavens rejoice. Rest in heavenly peace. #ArethaFranklin #ISayALittlePrayer pic.twitter.com/o5Etf8hi3o— Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) August 16, 2018
https://t.co/LgBOr5vgkA: #RestInPower...#RestInPeace...#ArethaFranklin...— Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) August 16, 2018
We will always love you.
All hail to the Queen! pic.twitter.com/QzfIQIs4og
RESPECT. Her legendary voice came straight from God. Now her soul is with Him. Thank you Aretha. 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/Zhm1faBhX1— Fergie (@Fergie) August 16, 2018
Rest In Peace to one of the greats, Aretha Franklin. For all you’ve done, a grateful world thanks you.— Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) August 16, 2018
I’m very sad to hear about Aretha Franklin passing. She was one of the greatest and most emotional singers. I used to love listening to her in the sixties but her music is timeless. Love & Mercy to Aretha’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/fFVKyjxIXT— Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 16, 2018