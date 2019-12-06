ABC Primetime

Alfonso Ribeiro talks 30 years of AFV - America's Funniest Videos

NEW YORK -- AFV - America's Funniest Videos - has been making America laugh for 30 years! In honor of the show's 30th Anniversary, ABC is airing "AFV: America This is You!"

Current host Alfonso Ribeiro took some time to talk about just what makes this show such an important part of TV history.

"It's pretty awesome - 30 years of this show making people laugh - that's a lot of crotch hits over the years," said Ribiero.

The special also checks in with former hosts Tom Bergeron of "Dancing with the Stars" and everyone's favorite "Full House" and "Fuller House" dad, Bob Saget. Ribeiro says that he owes this hosting gig to Bergeron who recommended him for the job when he decided to stop hosting.

"Tom Bergeron, who I think is the best host on television, literally went to ABC and said he thought I would be the best person in his mind to follow in his footsteps," said Ribiero.

Everyone has their favorites over the years, but for Ribeiro, his favorite are the "epic fails."

As the years have gone by, technology has grown leaps and bounds. Gone are the days of VHS. Today, viewers with funny clips to submit do so via the AFV website and also by their AFV app.

"People can send their videos to us by attaching it from their phones and send it right to us," said Ribiero. "So we are getting a lot more videos these days."

The 30th Celebration episode airing this Sunday, you'll be able to go back in time to see 30 years of hilarious videos and meet some of the folks who were in them.

Don't miss an all-new episode of "AFV" at 7 p.m. EST, followed by "AFV: America, This is You!" at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citymanhattancomedyentertainmentabc primetimeabcoriginals
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PRIMETIME
Brad Paisley talks about hosting his first variety show
Meet the voices behind Charlie Brown and Lucy in the TV specials
'The Great Christmas Light Fight' promises millions of lights
Everything you need to know about 'The Little Mermaid Live!'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10-month-old girl found safe after carjacking in NE Houston
Harris Co. fires company paid $1.3M for Harvey recovery program
ITC Deer Park facility fire cause determined
Ex-Pasadena officer accused of choking child with dog leash
Liquor delivery in Texas may happen sooner than you think
Practice gnarly tricks at Southside Skate Park in South Houston
Mom says man tried taking son while at Starbucks
Show More
Baytown head-on crash may have been caused by distracted driver
Teen migrant dies from flu in border patrol cell: VIDEO
Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
8th grader dedicates his life to honoring his late bother
5 Houston-area holiday events you need to check out
More TOP STORIES News