8 celebrities you may not know spent time in Galveston, Texas

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston, Texas isn't just a great place to live or get away for vacation. Apparently, it's a great place to grow talent.Beyonce's mother, several professional athletes from the NFL and MLB, and even the late, great Barry White spent some time on the island.Watch the video above to see 8 people you've seen on television, heard on the radio, or have seen play in the big leagues.Who knows what other big names will come from Galveston in the future?