2019 RodeoHouston concert tickets on sale now

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Get your credit card ready, because today you can get your tickets for the RodeoHouston concerts.
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo revealed the official lineup last week for the typically star-studded and eclectic collection.
A week before the lineup was announced, a calendar, which looks a lot like the one the rodeo normally uses to announce its entertainers, was leaked online. It got a lot of people asking if it was a legit lineup.
We already knew that Texas singer-songwriters Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett would open for country music icon George Strait during his concert-only performance on the final night of the 2019 Rodeo.
But the rodeo stopped short of saying the rest of the lineup being shared on social media was true, tweeting that though it looked impressive, you'd have to wait to see who is actually coming to town.
Hmmmm, that’s a mighty impressive lineup. 👀 But is it the real lineup? We’ll have to wait until the Jan. 3 reveal to see! #RODEOHOUSTON— RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) December 28, 2018
The rodeo announcement then confirmed that the leaked lineup was exactly the same as the one that had been floating around on social media.
THE LINEUP INCLUDES:
- Kacey Musgraves - Mon., Feb. 25
- Prince Royce - Tues., Feb. 26
- Brooks & Dunn - Wed., Feb. 27
- Luke Bryan - Thurs., Feb. 28
- Cardi B - Fri., March 1
- Turnpike Troubadours - Sat., March 2
- Panic! At The Disco - Sun., March 3
- Old Dominion - Mon., March 4
- Camila Cabello - Tues., March 5
- Luke Combs - Wed., March 6
- Tim McGraw - Thurs., March 7
- Zedd - Fri., March 8
- Kane Brown - Sat., March 9
- Los Tigres Del Norte - Sun. March 10
- Zac Brown Band - Mon., March 11
- Kings of Leon - Tues., March 12
- Santana - Wed., March 13
- Chris Stapleton - Thurs., March 14
- Cody Johnson - Fri., March 15
- Brad Paisley - Sat., March 16
- George Strait with special guests Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen - Sun., March 17
The 2019 rodeo will run for 21 days from Monday, Feb. 25 to Sunday, March 17.
Click here to get your RodeoHouston tickets.
Ticket prices start at $20 and run up to $125. There's a $4 convenience fee and a six ticket limit.
