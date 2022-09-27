Entergy offering Texas customers one-time $150 credit off energy bills to combat rising costs

Beginning Sept. 27, Entergy customers in Texas will be eligible to receive a one-time $150 credit off their energy bills as part of a $1.3 million plan to distribute relief from rising energy prices statewide.

Applications will be processed beginning at 9 a.m. through the United Way of Greater Houston website, according to a press release from Entergy. According to the United Way website, applications will close after all slots have been filled.

You can find the application here.

Entergy-which recorded $364 million in adjusted second-quarter earnings-will also distribute $170,000 in funds to eight local organizations, including three Montgomery County organizations: the Salvation Army of Conroe, Montgomery County Youth Services and Humble Area Assistance Ministries.

Other actions the energy company is taking include "expediting more than $2.9 million" in security deposits for over 13,000 customers, according to the press release. According to Entergy's website, the company serves over 486,000 customers across 27 Texas counties.

Rising populations and natural gas demand led to increased energy bills across Texas this summer, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. Montgomery County-the largest county by population in Entergy's service area-was one of the 10 fastest-growing counties in the nation, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.