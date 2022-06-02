Rice-bound placekicker Enock Gota goes through his journey alone to US from West Africa at 11

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Enock Gota made the journey to America when he was 11 years old. He traveled by himself from his native West Africa to join his parents in their new home.He was already fluent in three languages, but English wasn't one of them. He struggled to find friends and a foundation.Then, a coach suggested he kick a football.Gota didn't know anything about American football, but his kicking ability impressed his teammates.Now, he's a popular student at Dekaney High School.Gota also has NFL talent as a kicker. He'll head to Rice this fall on scholarship. The rest of the story is yet to be written.Wherever he goes, Enock Gota will be forever thankful to America and the opportunities our country provides.