19-year-old who allegedly set man on fire in Kingwood has been arrested, authorities say

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's office, Emma Presler was arrested in Waller County on Thursday.
She is in the Montgomery County Jail.
Montgomery County Jail released Presler's latest booking photo after her arrest. You can see the mugshot below.
Presler is charged with murder in connection to the fire that killed 33-year-old Devin Graham earlier this month.
The incident happened on Aug. 6 in the 2000 block of Aspen Glade Drive near Hidden Pines Drive in the Woodland Hills Village neighborhood.
Graham and a woman, identified as 26-year-old Karissa Lindros, were able to get out of the home. The two were taken to the hospital with severe burns, but Graham died due to his injuries a few days later.
At the hospital, Graham told police that Presler went into the home, poured an unknown substance on him and lit him on fire.
At last check, Lindros is still recovering.
Witnesses reported seeing Presler leaving the scene after the incident, according to police.
Presler is no stranger to authorities.
In Sept. 2020, Presler was charged with murder after a 20-year-old was shot and killed as she slept in her bed. Charges against Presler were later dropped after a judge found no probable cause.
This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.