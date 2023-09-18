The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said 60-year-old Kelly Horton is accused of pocketing money from her employer within a span of four years.

60-year-old woman accused of embezzling nearly $800K from employer in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is accused of embezzling nearly $800,000 from her employer in Montgomery County for years.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said 60-year-old Kelly Kolleen Horton was arrested and charged with felony theft greater than $300,000.

Detectives didn't identify the business but said Horton pocketed money from 67 different customers during a four-year period.

Horton allegedly illegally retained 290 different customer payments and kept them for herself.

Investigators said it took seven months to uncover the elaborate trail she left to cover her tracks and finally unravel her alleged web of deceit.

The total embezzlement was a whopping $794,200.

If convicted, Horton faces up to a $10,000 fine and five to 99 years in prison.

