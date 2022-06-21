Arts & Entertainment

Lisa Marie Presley says watching new 'Elvis' film was an 'emotional' experience

"Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20" airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT | 9 p.m. CT on ABC
By Carson Blackwelder & Ashley Riegle
EMBED <>More Videos

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter share what it was like to watch 'Elvis'

"Elvis," from filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, is Elvis Presley like you've never seen him before.

Austin Butler plays the titular music legend in the film, alongside Tom Hanks as Elvis' manager, Colonel Tom Parker, and it's already earning praise from Elvis' family.

Priscilla Presley, his ex-wife, said he would have "loved" the film, and now Elvis' only child, daughter Lisa Marie Presley, and his eldest grandchild, granddaughter Riley Keough, are weighing in.

Lisa Marie told ABC News' Chris Connelly in "Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20," airing tonight on ABC, that watching the film was "emotional" for her and brought up "such generational trauma ... in a good way."

Keough, who was "already crying" five minutes into her viewing, according to Lisa Marie, added of the film, "It was really intense. As a film, it's just an exceptional film."



"Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20" features Connelly sitting down with Priscilla, Lisa Marie and Keough at Graceland, Elvis' iconic home -- now a historic landmark hundreds of thousands of fans flock to each year -- located in Memphis, Tennessee.

Connelly also sat down with Luhrmann, Butler, Hanks and other key members from the "Elvis" cast to discuss bringing Elvis' story to the big screen. The film hits theaters on June 24.

"Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20" airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. It will be available to stream on Hulu Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionabc newsmusic newsotrc
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Victim of attempted carjacking found dead in yard, deputies say
All-clear issued after chemical fire extinguished at La Porte plant
Man ambushed and shot to death outside gas station, HPD says
Uvalde officers were ready with guns, shields - but no clear orders
14-year-old suffers broken bones after fall at trampoline park
Houston's extreme weekend temps may feel more like an oven than sauna
Mom in rush to set up party left son in car for hours, sheriff says
Show More
Next Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump's pressure on election officials
Dog attack victim, whose legs were amputated, dies from injuries
Kellogg announces split into 3 separate companies
Investigative hearings continue behind closed doors in Uvalde
2nd American killed fighting in Ukraine, officials say
More TOP STORIES News