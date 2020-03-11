Coronavirus

Coronavirus: El Salvador declares quarantine in response to pandemic

EL SALVADOR -- The country of El Salvador declared a quarantine on Wednesday to prevent the spread of coronavirus there.

The president sent out a tweet explaining how El Salvador is following the lead of other countries, declaring a quarantine across the country for 30 days.

RELATED: WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic

Only citizens will be allowed to enter the country, all schools will be suspended for three weeks, and any gatherings of 500 people or more will also be suspended for the next 21 days.

There are no confirmed cases in El Salvador, but 56 people are under quarantine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoutbreaktravelcoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News