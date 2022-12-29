Shipping containers among strategies Gov. Abbott is using to deter migrants from crossing into Texas

Shipping containers and razor wire are among the strategies "causing illegal immigration at that location to plummet."

EL PASO, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas is adding shipping containers to the border in El Paso, along with razor wire and the National Guard, to deter migrants from crossing, according to a tweet from Governor Greg Abbott.

"Together, the strategies are causing illegal immigration at that location to plummet," the tweet said in part.

This comes after the Supreme Court allowed Title 42 to remain in place, which allows the government to use the pandemic as a reason to expel migrants without giving them a chance to apply for asylum.

Migrants held a rally on Wednesday at the El Paso County Courthouse.

New video from El Paso shows the construction of a new migrant processing center. This will increase the government's capacity to process migrants by about 1,000 people.

Meanwhile, the Houston Transfer Center says it's providing temporary shelter for families who have been cleared at the U.S. border and have sponsors.

