Houston leaders weigh in on the future of Title 42 as many migrants remain in limbo

Speaking with ABC13, El Paso's County Commissioner, David Stout, described the current status of migrants crossing the Texas border in search of asylum.

The future of the controversial Trump-era border restriction known as Title 42 and the situation at the United States-Mexico border remains in limbo.

"The county of El Paso has been committed to the humane treatment of migrants," Stout said.

"We've been working with the city, the federal government to provide transportation, shelter, and to also process migrants who are applying for asylum and have a final destination," Stout said.

In a 5-4 decision on Tuesday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments about the future of Title 42, which currently allows authorities to swiftly expel migrants back to their home countries.

Houston-based immigration attorney, Alberto Velazquez, said until the higher court makes a decision, not much has changed, and Title 42 will remain in effect.

"So they can use it to keep migrants out, to block the entrance from migrants, even with a valid claim for asylum," Velazquez explained.

In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision, the Department of Homeland Security put out a statement saying in part that the border would not open and would continue to fully enforce immigration laws.

Organizations like the Houston Family Transfer Center say they only provide temporary shelter for people cleared at the U.S. border.

"We offer them a shower, a meal, and we ensure that they are prepared for their flight or bus ride out of Houston," Hernandez, with the center, said.

In response to the decision, the White House said it'd comply, but already many speculate an end to it could trigger a surge in the number of people trying to cross.