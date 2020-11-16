The best sights & historical spots in Wharton!

WHARTON, TX (KTRK) -- ABC13Plus is proud to showcase Wharton as part of our initiative to cover unique and diverse people and places in our area."We are still the same laid back, country ranch people," explained City Historian Merle Hudgins. "I came to Wharton in 1946. The main crops were cotton and sugarcane."The area was devastated when Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017. More than a third of all homes and buildings were damaged, and some remain so.But, the hurricane also brought people together."There has been a closeness along all of the people that live here that I have not seen in my lifetime," Hudgins said.Some landmarks to check out:The Tee Pee MotelDan Rather HouseDinosaur ParkWharton County Junior College