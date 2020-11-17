El Campo: Discovering its rich history and hidden gems

El Campo (KTRK) -- As part of our ABC13Plus coverage, we're taking you to El Campo, a quiet community about 70 miles southwest of Houston."El Campo is a country town with good country people in it," said John Banker, the owner of El Campo Livestock. "The rural lifestyle is very strong here and they hold on to it.""It takes you five minutes to get to work. It's not as busy," explained El Campo resident Nikki Tejerina. "It slowed us down a lot and it's kind of something that we needed to get back to."You can also visit the El Campo museum, which is known for its large collection of animal trophies.