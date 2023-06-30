Fight among men ends with 2 of them shot outside after-hours club in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fight inside an after-hours club in southeast Houston spilled out into the parking lot and ended with gunfire, police say.
It happened at about 3 a.m. at El Botanero Club in the 9200 block of the Gulf Freeway.
It is unclear what the men were fighting about, but police said two men were taken to a hospital after they were both shot in the leg near Airport Boulevard.
About eight to 10 shell casings were recovered at the scene.
Police say the suspect took off in a white four-door car.
Investigators don't have much to go on because they say the victims and witnesses are not being cooperative.