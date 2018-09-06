EDUCATION

Texas A&M researcher warns of potential danger in holding students back

EMBED </>More Videos

If you're thinking about holding back your student, you might want to think again, warns a Texas A&M researcher. (Shutterstock)

By
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) --
Now that your children are back in school, you might notice they're not making the good grades you'd hoped this year.

One Texas A&M researcher is sounding the alarm, saying the practice of holding students back in elementary school could eventually keep them from graduation.

This recent research reveals that kids who had to repeat a grade are much more likely than their peers to drop out of high school.

We talked with Professor Jan N. Hughes, Ph.D., who tracked almost 800 Texas students for 14 years.

The research started in first grade and following the students through what should have been graduation. Hughes says that although students who repeated a grade did continue to make progress through junior high, it just didn't last.

"When they hit 9th grade, those children who had previously been retained, were much more likely to drop out of school, during or following their first year in grade nine," said Hughes.

Hughes says the data will be examined further, but you can help your children now.

Hughes' first suggestion is a no-brainer: talk to the teacher. Find out how your teacher prefers to be contacted, via email or phone calls and how quickly you can expect a response. Also, don't skip those all-important parent-teacher nights and conferences.

Ask early and often about your child's homework. Make yourself familiar with what parts of the learning process your child is having trouble with that might be helped by different methods of teaching or extra time on-task.

Ask if your child qualifies for additional resources, such as a reading specialist, tutoring, or academic evaluations which could diagnose learning difficulties. The idea is to make sure your child is a candidate for extra services, not simply for being held back.

Follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschoolstudentstexas newsu.s. & worldCollege Station
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
A Texas school district opened a water park and you paid for it
15 educators accused of schoolhouse scandals
'Disney World of schools' Teaching with color in Lamar CISD
High school band surprised with $20K donation from Direct Energy
More Education
Top Stories
Southwest passengers in Texas possibly exposed to measles
Houston police officer involved in gun scare at Hobby Airport
A Texas school district opened a water park and you paid for it
Bars and police in Kemah team up to curb drunk driving
'Homeless hero' will receive full $400K, GoFundMe says
Gym built just 8 inches away from historic Montrose home
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
German shepherd in program for prison inmates killed
Show More
Ex-Mormon bishop: Church has 'pornographic' talks with kids
New mural at Houston park celebrates Mexican-American culture
Houston farmer's market moving location to private school
Text message threatened students at Santa Fe High School
Former teacher who admitted to sex with student sentenced
More News