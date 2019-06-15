Tiny home, big hearts: Humble ISD students build home for veteran in need

A veteran in need is getting a chance at a new life, thanks to some high school students with big hearts.Summer Creek and Kingwood Park High Schools joined together on a project called "Students Helping Veterans: Big Heroes, Tiny Homes" over the past school year. On each campus, students have been working hard to build a tiny home for a homeless veteran to call their own.ABC13 & You visited Kingwood Park High School as students held a ceremony to dedicate their home to a deserving Vietnam War veteran.