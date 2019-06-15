ABC13 & You

Tiny home, big hearts: Humble ISD students build home for veteran in need

By Laura Taglialavore
A veteran in need is getting a chance at a new life, thanks to some high school students with big hearts.

Summer Creek and Kingwood Park High Schools joined together on a project called "Students Helping Veterans: Big Heroes, Tiny Homes" over the past school year. On each campus, students have been working hard to build a tiny home for a homeless veteran to call their own.

ABC13 & You visited Kingwood Park High School as students held a ceremony to dedicate their home to a deserving Vietnam War veteran.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonhigh schoolhomelessmilitarybe inspiredveteranstudentsbe kindabc13 & you
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 & YOU
Trailblazing girls form all-female Scouts BSA troop in Pearland
Army veteran starts W.A.V.E. Campaign to help female heroes find success after service
Dave Ward's Houston: Soar through history at the Lone Star Flight Museum
Stuff the Sleigh provides help and love to young cancer patients and their families
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News