Here are the top 10 middle, elementary and high schools in Houston area

The group analyzed more than 1,400 public schools from eight counties in the area alone.
The regional rankings include Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, and Waller counties.
The schools were measured by STAAR test achievement in reading and math, growth over time in those subjects, an adjustment of achievement indicators to eliminate bias toward campuses with low percentages of economically disadvantaged students, and college readiness, which includes graduation rates, SAT/ACT participation rate and scores, and AP/IB participation rate and scores.
Some schools even moved up in the rankings compared to the list Children at Risk released over the summer.
The schools are listed as follows:
Top 10 Houston Elementary Schools
1) Spring Branch Academic Institute - Spring Branch ISD
2) T.H. Rogers School - Houston ISD
3) Devers Elementary in Devers ISD
4) Creekside Forest Elementary - Tomball ISD
5) Rummel Creek Elementary - Spring Branch ISD
6) Commonwealth Elementary - Fort Bend ISD
7) Cornerstone Elementary - Fort Bend ISD
8) West University Elementary - Houston ISD
9) Mandarin Immersion Magnet School - Houston ISD
10) Galatas Elementary - Conroe ISD
Top 10 Houston Middle Schools
1) Spring Branch Academic Institute - Spring Branch ISD
2) T.H. Rogers School - Houston ISD
3) Austin Middle School - Galveston ISD
4) Cornerstone Academy - Spring Branch ISD
5) Project Chrysalis Middle School - Houston ISD
6) Mandarin Immersion Magnet School - Houston ISD
7) Harmony School of Innovation - Katy Harmony School of Science
8) Energized for STEM Academy West Middle School - Houston ISD
9) Fort Settlement Middle - Fort Bend ISD
10) Beckendorff Junior High School - Katy ISD
Top 10 Houston High Schools
1) DeBakey High School for Health Professions - Houston ISD
2) Kerr High School - Alief ISD
3) Carnegie Vanguard High School - Houston ISD
4) Eastwood Academy - Houston ISD
5) Young Women's College Prep Academy - Houston ISD
6) East Early College High School - Houston ISD
7) Alief Early College High School - Alief ISD
8) North Houston Early College High School - Houston ISD
9) Challenge Early College High School - Houston ISD
10) Houston Academy for International Studies - Houston ISD
You can get a detailed profile of each school in Children at Risk's Texas School Guide.
You can also find the full state rankings and the methodology on the group's website.
Leadership and commitment to kids and community. These Gold Ribbon Leaders take schools with 75% economically disadvantaged students and achieve incredible results! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/qtRcI2vlBN— CHILDREN AT RISK (@childrenatrisk) June 3, 2019
