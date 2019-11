Here are the top 10 middle, elementary and high schools in Houston area

Leadership and commitment to kids and community. These Gold Ribbon Leaders take schools with 75% economically disadvantaged students and achieve incredible results! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/qtRcI2vlBN — CHILDREN AT RISK (@childrenatrisk) June 3, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas education nonprofit Children at Risk revealed its annual list of the top 10 elementary, middle and high schools in the Houston area on Monday.The group analyzed more than 1,400 public schools from eight counties in the area alone.The regional rankings include Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, and Waller counties.The schools were measured by STAAR test achievement in reading and math, growth over time in those subjects, an adjustment of achievement indicators to eliminate bias toward campuses with low percentages of economically disadvantaged students, and college readiness, which includes graduation rates, SAT/ACT participation rate and scores, and AP/IB participation rate and scores.Some schools even moved up in the rankings compared to the list Children at Risk released over the summer The schools are listed as follows:1) Spring Branch Academic Institute - Spring Branch ISD2) T.H. Rogers School - Houston ISD3) Devers Elementary in Devers ISD4) Creekside Forest Elementary - Tomball ISD5) Rummel Creek Elementary - Spring Branch ISD6) Commonwealth Elementary - Fort Bend ISD7) Cornerstone Elementary - Fort Bend ISD8) West University Elementary - Houston ISD9) Mandarin Immersion Magnet School - Houston ISD10) Galatas Elementary - Conroe ISD1) Spring Branch Academic Institute - Spring Branch ISD2) T.H. Rogers School - Houston ISD3) Austin Middle School - Galveston ISD4) Cornerstone Academy - Spring Branch ISD5) Project Chrysalis Middle School - Houston ISD6) Mandarin Immersion Magnet School - Houston ISD7) Harmony School of Innovation - Katy Harmony School of Science8) Energized for STEM Academy West Middle School - Houston ISD9) Fort Settlement Middle - Fort Bend ISD10) Beckendorff Junior High School - Katy ISD1) DeBakey High School for Health Professions - Houston ISD2) Kerr High School - Alief ISD3) Carnegie Vanguard High School - Houston ISD4) Eastwood Academy - Houston ISD5) Young Women's College Prep Academy - Houston ISD6) East Early College High School - Houston ISD7) Alief Early College High School - Alief ISD8) North Houston Early College High School - Houston ISD9) Challenge Early College High School - Houston ISD10) Houston Academy for International Studies - Houston ISDYou can get a detailed profile of each school in Children at Risk's Texas School Guide You can also find the full state rankings and the methodology on the group's website