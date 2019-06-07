List released of top 10 elementary, middle and high schools in Houston area

The group analyzed more than 1,400 public schools from eight counties in the area alone.
The regional rankings include Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, and Waller counties.
Across the state, more than 8,000 schools were ranked.
The schools were measured by STAAR test achievement in reading and math, growth over time in those subjects, an adjustment of achievement indicators to eliminate bias toward campuses with low percentages of economically disadvantaged students, and college readiness, which includes graduation rates, SAT/ACT participation rate and scores, and AP/IB participation rate and scores.
The schools are listed as follows:
Top 10 Houston Elementary Schools
1) Devers Elementary in Devers ISD
2) Spring Branch Academic Institute - Spring Branch ISD
3) Rummel Creek Elementary - Spring Branch ISD
4) Creekside Forest Elementary - Tomball ISD
5) Pope Elementary - Cypress-Fairbanks ISD
6) T.H. Rogers School - Houston ISD
7) Horn Elementary - Houston ISD
8) Bess Campbell Elementary - Lamar CISD
9) West University Elementary - Houston ISD
10) Commonwealth Elementary - Fort Bend ISD
According to @childrenatrisk, the best schools support their students’ needs, especially from low-income communities. By offering after-school programming, 3 meals a day and more #forchildren, these schools work to improve student and family well-being. #HISD #HISDEmpowers— Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) June 3, 2019
Top 10 Houston Middle Schools
1) Spring Branch Academic Institute - Spring Branch ISD
2) Cornerstone Academy - Spring Branch ISD
3) T.H. Rogers School - Houston ISD
4) Project Chrysalis Middle School - Houston ISD
5) Mandarin Immersion Magnet School - Houston ISD
6) Fort Settlement Middle - Fort Bend ISD
7) Lanier Middle - Houston ISD
8) Harmony School of Innovation (Sugar Land) - Harmony Schools
9) Harmony School of Innovation (Katy) - Harmony Schools
10) Seven Lakes Junior High - Katy ISD
Top 10 Houston High Schools
1) DeBakey High School for Health Professions - Houston ISD
2) Kerr High School - Alief ISD
3) Eastwood Academy - Houston ISD
4) Carnegie Vanguard High School - Houston ISD
5) Alief Early College High School - Alief ISD
6) East Early College High School - Houston ISD
7) Clear Horizons Early College High School - Clear Creek ISD
8) Challenge Early College High School - Houston ISD
9) Spring Early College Academy - Spring ISD
10) YES Prep Southwest - Yes Prep Public Schools Inc.
🤳 time with the Principals from some of #HISD’s TOP Ranked High Schools! @childrenatrisk @EastwoodBoxers @CarnegieRhinos @EAST_ECHS @ChallengeECHS @DebakeyHSHP #HISDEmpowers pic.twitter.com/V5g68Jgeqn— Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) June 3, 2019
#HISD is extremely proud of our campuses that earned high rankings from @childrenatrisk, such as @CarnegieRhinos, @EAST_ECHS, and @ChallengeECHS! #HISDEmpowers— Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) June 3, 2019
You can get a detailed profile of each school in Children at Risk's Texas School Guide.
You can also find the full state rankings and the methodology on the group's website.
Leadership and commitment to kids and community. These Gold Ribbon Leaders take schools with 75% economically disadvantaged students and achieve incredible results! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/qtRcI2vlBN— CHILDREN AT RISK (@childrenatrisk) June 3, 2019
