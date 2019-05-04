Several HISD schools ranked highly in best public high schools list

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The results are in! Several HISD schools have made the best public high schools list.Of the 44 HISD campuses listed, three ranked near the top.The first of the three schools is DeBakey High School for Health Professions, coming in at No. 3 in the state and No. 17 nationally.Next is Carnegie Vanguard High School in fourth and No. 24 nationally.Finally, Eastwood Academy High School came in ninth in the state and No. 97 nationally.