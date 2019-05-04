Education

Several HISD schools ranked highly in best public high schools list

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The results are in! Several HISD schools have made the best public high schools list.

Of the 44 HISD campuses listed, three ranked near the top.

The first of the three schools is DeBakey High School for Health Professions, coming in at No. 3 in the state and No. 17 nationally.

Next is Carnegie Vanguard High School in fourth and No. 24 nationally.

Finally, Eastwood Academy High School came in ninth in the state and No. 97 nationally.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonhisdpublic school
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News