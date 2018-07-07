The war on terror through a lens

A powerful display in the Woodlands is honoring the heroes who fought for our freedom.
The nationally acclaimed exhibit 'The Conflict Zone' is now open at the Glade Cultural Center. 'The Conflict Zone' started as a collection of rare photos capturing the Vietnam War. It has since expanded to include eye-opening images of other war zones, including scenes from Iraq and Afghanistan. The images were captured by some of the world's leading war photographers and journalists.
Also on display is the memorial 'A Touching Tribute'. It includes a dog tag and photo for each of the first 30 service members killed in the war on terror. Visitors are invited to touch the display.
'The Conflict Zone' and 'A Touching Tribute' will be on display through the month of July at the Glade Cultural Center, 2000 Woodlands Parkway. For more information, click here.
