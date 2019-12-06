katy isd

Some Katy ISD workers' personal info 'inadvertently' released: Officials

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Katy ISD said the birth dates and Social Security numbers of its employees were "inadvertently" released.

However, the school district added it had no evidence that the data of its staff employed at the end of 2017-2018 school year were accessed.

The school district disclosed on Thursday the accidental release of its employees' personal info.

According to officials, the information was sent out in response to a routine request for an employee list. That info was embedded in a file, which Katy ISD said was destroyed upon discovery.

Credit monitoring agencies were also promptly notified, KISD added.

Despite the incident, the school district said it believed it to be a "very low security risk."

"Katy ISD has also taken steps to proactively protect its employees affected by this incident, including providing a year of credit monitoring services, at no cost, to all staff directly impacted the incident," officials said.
