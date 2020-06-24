How a Rosenberg non-profit is keeping students in need from falling behind

ROSENBERG, TX (KTRK) -- Volunteers at a Rosenberg non-profit are making sure students don't fall behind during this pandemic."I miss my friends and my teachers the most out of anything because you can't see them anymore," said 11 year old Marlene Gamez.But Gamez and about 75 others have been taking online classes through Fort Bend Hope.The nonprofit was founded in 2016 to make sure both kids and adults had access to computers, WiFi, and other educational resources."We believe education is the key to breaking the cycle of generational poverty because education is not just about facts, figures, and things like that," explained Fort Bend Hope Executive Director Adam Yates. "Education is about hope. Education is about options."The COVID19 pandemic has taken away options.School closures have been tough, especially for families struggling financially.Volunteers at Fort Bend Hope are now working out plans to partially reopen in the fall."It's hard to learn a new language. It's hard to get citizenship. Going through school, that's hard," Yates explained. "So, we want to be a place that people want to be and how do you do that? You make a community.""It's gratifying to see how far they've come and how much they help each other. Just that community that's we've built. It's really special,' said ESL volunteer Stephanie Brooks."It helps to be happier, because if you're more of a grumpy person, then you just like don't want to do absolutely nothing, which is kind of bad because you don't get no exercise," said Gamez. "You're feeling depressed and things and that's not good for you."To get involved: https://fortbendhope.org/