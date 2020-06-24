abc13 plus richmond rosenberg

How a Rosenberg non-profit is keeping students in need from falling behind

By
ROSENBERG, TX (KTRK) -- Volunteers at a Rosenberg non-profit are making sure students don't fall behind during this pandemic.

"I miss my friends and my teachers the most out of anything because you can't see them anymore," said 11 year old Marlene Gamez.

But Gamez and about 75 others have been taking online classes through Fort Bend Hope.

The nonprofit was founded in 2016 to make sure both kids and adults had access to computers, WiFi, and other educational resources.

"We believe education is the key to breaking the cycle of generational poverty because education is not just about facts, figures, and things like that," explained Fort Bend Hope Executive Director Adam Yates. "Education is about hope. Education is about options."

The COVID19 pandemic has taken away options.

School closures have been tough, especially for families struggling financially.

Volunteers at Fort Bend Hope are now working out plans to partially reopen in the fall.

"It's hard to learn a new language. It's hard to get citizenship. Going through school, that's hard," Yates explained. "So, we want to be a place that people want to be and how do you do that? You make a community."

"It's gratifying to see how far they've come and how much they help each other. Just that community that's we've built. It's really special,' said ESL volunteer Stephanie Brooks.

"It helps to be happier, because if you're more of a grumpy person, then you just like don't want to do absolutely nothing, which is kind of bad because you don't get no exercise," said Gamez. "You're feeling depressed and things and that's not good for you."

To get involved: https://fortbendhope.org/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationrosenbergeducationcommunity strongabc13 plusabc13 plus richmond rosenberg
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS RICHMOND ROSENBERG
Rosenberg church helping to provide free meals and healthcare
ABC13+ Pop-Up Newsroom lands at Sandy McGee's
These are some of the best and unique donuts you'll ever eat!
Hundreds of jobs available in Richmond & Rosenberg
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston mayor promises 'crackdown' as nearly 1k cases added
Gov. Abbott hints at need for local restrictions in Texas
Turner announces 45-member task force to review HPD reforms
What to know about the Houston Apple store closures
SPONSORED: Propane tanks delivered, perfect for 4th of July
Breakdown of mask orders in Harris and surrounding counties
Man confesses to shooting dog in face, deputies say
Show More
60 of 180 UT spring breakers wound up with COVID-19, CDC says
3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
NY, NJ, CT tell travelers from high-infection states to self-isolate
More isolated showers expected this afternoon
Camille Cosby breaks silence after husband granted appeal
More TOP STORIES News