Crosby ISD to eliminate 129 positions in budgetary layoffs

Crosby ISD's budget-driven layoffs will amount to 129 lesser positions within the school district going forward.Of the 129 positions being eliminated, 95 will be a result of a reduction in force, Crosby ISD announced Wednesday. The district added 72 at-will workers, who include bus drivers, custodians and clerical staff, were informed that their last day on the job is on Nov. 2.Earlier in the week, the Crosby ISD Board of Trustees voted to terminate the contracts of 33 employees, 19 of whom are teachers. Other positions affected include the director of transportation, special education behavior specialist, elementary science coordinator and district social studies coordinator. Their last day on the job is Dec. 20.The 129 positions also include those who took voluntary resignations or retirements.The layoffs will cut $5.2 million in payroll expenses and get the district through the school year, said superintendent Scott Davis, who has been on the job only 16 weeks. The financial problems are being blamed on the previous administration's mismanagement, overspending on construction projects and surplus staff. Former superintendent Keith Moore and former Chief Financial Officer Carla Merka both left earlier this year.Despite Davis' reassurance there will be minimal impact to classrooms, parents are concerned about the trickle-down effect for the district's 6,000 students.Meantime, the board is still awaiting the results of the 2017-2018 audit, which will give them a better idea of where the district's money went.Following Wednesday's layoff announcement, Davis offered this statement: