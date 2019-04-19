Channelview FFA opens path to opportunities

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- When most people hear about the Future Farmers of America, the idea of taking care of and showing animals comes to mind. But for Channelview High School students, it goes beyond that."FFA, it's mostly about responsibility and learning how to take care of other things other than yourself," said high school senior Maddie Hall.Her grandfather started the FFA program in Channelview back in 1962, and both of her parents were members. So it was a natural fit for Maddie."So I had pigs, lambs, goats and steers, and rabbits. And I've done that since I was young. I'm also the president of the FFA. I have to uphold myself higher, because I have to represent our FFA, and I feel like I am a role model to the younger kids that are in it," Hall explained.The FFA often paves the path for the students who are involved, with quite a few scholarship opportunities for those looking to continue."One of those that comes in every year and does that with us is Mr. Rick Hickman with Tubular Services. He donates $5,000 for a scholarship. He's always been real supportive and we appreciate that," said Wesley Hutchins, the agriculture teacher at Channelview High School.It's something Maddie is taking advantage of post-graduation."I'm going to (Texas) A&M in the fall and I will be studying animal science. So I hope to get into the veterinary medicine," Hall said.