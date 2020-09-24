Aldine ISD parents fear large class sizes amid pandemic: 'That's a death sentence'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Most schools in the Houston-area have returned to class either virtually or in a hybrid form, but a few districts are still waiting to go back to in-person instruction.Some teachers, however, have raised concerns and tell ABC13 they're worried about the number of students they've been assigned.Anmiddle school teacher, who wished to not be identified, spoke with Eyewitness News about her concerns.She said when she looked at her roster for an Oct. 5 start date, it showed she would have 24 students, which is above the 12-14 students per classroom the district claims it will have.Not only is she worried about her own health, she said she's concerned about the children who may have health issues, such as asthma. She worried they may go home and potentially transmit COVID-19 to their loved ones.No matter how hard the middle school teacher tried to do it, she said it's impossible to follow CDC guidelines and properly space out her students."Let me see how I can arrange my desks, and there was just no way," she said. "I was looking at the desks, [and the students] are going to be bunched up together. I can't even spread them apart."Evette Henderson, an Aldine ISD parent who has a daughter in the 8th grade, agrees and said the size of the class may pose a problem."That's like sending my daughter on death row," said Henderson. "That's a death sentence. The district needs to listen to the teachers, because the teachers are in the classroom."Eyewitness News contacted Aldine ISD and received the following statement.Meanwhile, parents of middle school-aged students have until Oct. 5 to choose to keep their children in online instruction.This means the teacher's roster may not reflect the final count.