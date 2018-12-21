Aldine ISD teacher wins World Championship of Public Speaking

An Aldine ISD teacher is celebrating the achievement of a lifetime. Ramona Smith, a first-year teacher at MacArthur High School, beat out more than 30,000 people to be named the World Champion of Public Speaking by Toastmasters International. She is just the second African-American woman in history to win the prestigious title.ABC13 caught up with Smith to hear the amazing story behind her speech, which is now inspiring people worldwide.