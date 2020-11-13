HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Houston ISD opens the search for a permanent superintendent, let's look back at its leadership history.
A split HISD Board of Trustees decided against giving interim superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan the permanent job, opting instead on a nationwide search to fill the role.
By a 6-3 vote against removing the interim tag on Lathan, HISD effectively decided to continue casting a net to name a replacement for former superintendent Richard Carranza, who departed for New York Public Schools back in early 2018.
Since Carranza's departure in 2018, it has been a difficult road for HISD to find someone to fill the role.
Lathan was appointed by unanimous approval to the interim role back on March 22, 2018.
But later that year, the board replaced Lathan with Dr. Abe Saavedra, who was previously HISD's superintendent from 2004 to 2009. The decision was short lived. During the same week that trustees voted to replace Lathan, the board reversed the decision and kept her in the role.
Despite not being given the permanent job, trustees invited Lathan to apply for the position.
After years of what the state considers dysfunction and a failure to properly educate all children, the Texas Education Agency announced in Nov. 2019 it would be taking over the district.
That means the state informed district leaders it would appoint a board of managers and a superintendent.
Grenita Lathan
Interim Superintendent
March 2018 - Present
Richard Carranza
Aug. 18, 2016 - March 4, 2018
Terry Grier
Aug. 2009 - March 1, 2016
Abelardo Saavedra
Aug. 27, 2004 - Aug. 2009
Kathryn "Kaye" Stripling
Feb. 9, 2001 - Aug. 26, 2004
Roderick "Rod" Paige
Feb. 7, 1994 - Feb. 2001
A look at Houston ISD's superintendent history
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News