Education

A look at Houston ISD's superintendent history

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Houston ISD opens the search for a permanent superintendent, let's look back at its leadership history.

A split HISD Board of Trustees decided against giving interim superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan the permanent job, opting instead on a nationwide search to fill the role.

By a 6-3 vote against removing the interim tag on Lathan, HISD effectively decided to continue casting a net to name a replacement for former superintendent Richard Carranza, who departed for New York Public Schools back in early 2018.

Since Carranza's departure in 2018, it has been a difficult road for HISD to find someone to fill the role.

Lathan was appointed by unanimous approval to the interim role back on March 22, 2018.

But later that year, the board replaced Lathan with Dr. Abe Saavedra, who was previously HISD's superintendent from 2004 to 2009. The decision was short lived. During the same week that trustees voted to replace Lathan, the board reversed the decision and kept her in the role.

Despite not being given the permanent job, trustees invited Lathan to apply for the position.

After years of what the state considers dysfunction and a failure to properly educate all children, the Texas Education Agency announced in Nov. 2019 it would be taking over the district.

That means the state informed district leaders it would appoint a board of managers and a superintendent.

Grenita Lathan
Interim Superintendent
March 2018 - Present

Richard Carranza
Aug. 18, 2016 - March 4, 2018

Terry Grier
Aug. 2009 - March 1, 2016

Abelardo Saavedra
Aug. 27, 2004 - Aug. 2009

Kathryn "Kaye" Stripling
Feb. 9, 2001 - Aug. 26, 2004

Roderick "Rod" Paige
Feb. 7, 1994 - Feb. 2001
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonhouston isdhigh schoolhisdschool boardschool
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Country singer Doug Supernaw dies at 60
2020 Election Results: President Donald Trump wins NC
HPD searching for man accused of continuous child sex abuse
Biden COVID board co-chair pushes back on 'locking down' US
Hurricane Center: An Iota could follow Eta's deadly path
Lathan passed over for permanent HISD superintendent
Few showers, warmer weather this weekend until next cool front
Show More
COVID-19 cases and deaths increasing in HPD, HFD
Matagorda ISD closes elementary due to COVID-19 cases
West Coast states urge 14-day quarantine for travelers entering from out of state
Texas driver's license info may have been stolen
Study: COVID-19 temperature checks not very effective
More TOP STORIES News