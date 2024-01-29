WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Vertical farming technology brings potential to tackle food deserts to downtown Houston

Briana Conner Image
ByBriana Conner KTRK logo
Monday, January 29, 2024 9:48PM
New technology in downtown Houston helps tackle food deserts
Eden Grow Systems uses groundbreaking AgTech to expand its mission to create self-reliance for families where fresh food isn't readily available.
KTRK

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Niels Esperson Building in downtown Houston now features what could become the future of farming.

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new vertical farm installation over the weekend. Eden Grow Systems uses groundbreaking AgTech to expand its mission to create self-reliance for families and communities where fresh food is not readily available.

Bart Womack, the founder and CEO of Eden Grow Systems, told Eyewitness News that climate change and other factors have presented a need to farm differently. Womack says Eden Grow Towers could be a viable solution.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW