Vertical farming technology brings potential to tackle food deserts to downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Niels Esperson Building in downtown Houston now features what could become the future of farming.

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new vertical farm installation over the weekend. Eden Grow Systems uses groundbreaking AgTech to expand its mission to create self-reliance for families and communities where fresh food is not readily available.

Bart Womack, the founder and CEO of Eden Grow Systems, told Eyewitness News that climate change and other factors have presented a need to farm differently. Womack says Eden Grow Towers could be a viable solution.

