New owner unveils plans for abandoned Greyhound bus station in midtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The former Greyhound bus station in Midtown finally has a new owner who hopes to attract new businesses.

Adam Brackman already owns the popular Midtown beer garden, Axelrad.

Last month, he and his partners at the Oxberry Group bought the former bus station for an undisclosed sum.

It's sat vacant since December 2023, when Greyhound relocated to the East End.

"We've been focusing on the Midtown area, and when it became available and the price was right, we decided to make the move," Brackman said.

The 33,000-square-foot building sits on a 62,000-square-foot site just one block from downtown.

Brackman acknowledges that nothing is set in stone for 2121 Main Street's future as he moves forward with partial interior demolition.

"We don't have concrete plans," Brackman said.

He's hoping to drum up interest in restaurants, bars, or even nightclubs.

"A club user could take advantage of this ceiling height, the open space," Brackman said.

He said he'd also be open to selling to another developer to tear down and build something entirely new down the road.

"Maybe a 20 or 30-story residential building with some retail on the ground store," he said.

When the Greyhound station was active, many in Midtown complained that it attracted crime.

"Greyhound has been holding Midtown back," Brackman said.

There's still some evidence of that today. On the blocks surrounding the former station, you can see people loitering at all hours.

Just three blocks away, a man was shot, and a second man was beaten last weekend.

Brackman said bringing more businesses to the area could go a long way toward making it safer.

"If somebody was walking five blocks and there's activity, activity, activity and then something vacant, that really drops off. It doesn't feel safe," he said.

Brackman said he's still putting together renderings and will then start selling the space to prospective tenants.

He believes he could have the building filled within the next two years.

